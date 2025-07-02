Popular fast food restaurant announces opening date for new Montgomery Co. location

WEST CARROLLTON — A new Culver’s restaurant will be opening in West Carrollton’s River District next week.

The new restaurant is located at 1100 E Dixie Drive and will host a grand opening on July 7, according to a spokesperson with the company.

Co-founder Craig Culver will be on site for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

“We’re excited to open and begin welcoming guests through our doors with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for,” Culver’s franchisee Claudio Zeledón said. “When West Carrollton and Dayton residents are looking for handcrafted meals cooked to order and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to serve them.”

Culver’s is known for its fast-casual food cooked ready to order, specifically the signature ButterBurger and Fresh Frozen Custard.

The new location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., apart on some holidays.

As previously reported by News Center 7, this restaurant is the first retail establishment to open in the city’s river district.

The River District is a $75 million project that aims to “transform” the West Carrollton I-75 interchange area along both sides of E. Dixie Drive into a mixed-use development featuring retail, dining, entertainment, residential, and public recreation spaces.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

