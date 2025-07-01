Black bear makes its way to Clark County neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY — Another bear sighting in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This doorbell camera video shows a black bear casually strolling through a Springfield neighborhood.

“I probably would’ve been petrified if I’d walked out the door,” Wayne Frost said.

Video shows the bear walking past Frost’s car and open garage door.

“He could have come in there and done anything he wanted. That’s scary,” Frost said.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher showed him a video from his neighbor.

His house is right next to a wooded area, and he said they are used to seeing wildlife.

“We had a little...a fox and she had three little cubs,” Frost said.

This isn’t the first bear sighting News Center 7 has covered.

Over the last week, there have been several reports of bear sightings in Clark, Montgomery, Champaign and Greene counties.

A wildlife expert said they can travel up to 40 miles in a day, and this guy is likely looking for a mate or a new place to call home.

“I just hope nobody gets hurt. I hope nobody tries to do something stupid to it,” Frost said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group