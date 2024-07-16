Culver’s location proposed for city in Montgomery County

WEST CARROLLTON — A Culver’s Restaurant could be the first retail establishment in West Carrollton’s River District.

The project will go before the West Carrollton Planning Commission on August 1, according to a spokesperson from the city.

City officials and the franchisee are still working through the final details of the possible land sale.

The restaurant is expected to drive further development in the district.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of welcoming Culver’s to West Carrollton and the River District. This is a significant step forward in our efforts to revitalize the area and create a dynamic space that benefits our entire community. The presence of a reputable brand like Culver’s will undoubtedly attract additional businesses and spur further development, bringing new opportunities and growth to West Carrollton,” Mayor Rick Barnhart said

The spokesperson said the River District is a $75 million project that aims to “transform” the West Carrollton I-75 interchange area along both sides of E. Dixie Drive into a mixed-use development featuring retail, dining, entertainment, residential, and public recreation spaces.

“The River District and the Whitewater Park are not just transformative projects for West Carrollton; they represent important economic development for our entire region. This new gateway into our community will serve as a magnet for economic growth, tourism, and community engagement, creating a dynamic destination that serves our residents, visitors, and businesses alike,” West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway said.

Infrastructure in the district started in mid-June and will continue through the end of the year.

Additional projects are expected to happen after the new intersection and roadway improvements are complete at E. Dixie Drive and Manchester Road.

Additional information about the planning commission meeting and the River District development is available.

