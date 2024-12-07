Police using GPS launching device to track cars during chase

MORAINE — A police department showed off their newest gadget to keep the community safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the Moraine Police Department demonstrated their Starchase Vehicle Launcher.

The purpose is to use this technology to track cars during a chase.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins said the officer in pursuit presses a button in the cruiser that shoots out a GPS tracker on the suspect’s car they are chasing.

It was used when a group of teens stole a car from Fairborn. The car was later spotted in Moraine.

The officer used the device and later found the teens who crashed the car.

“This device merely adheres to it. And what it then does is send a GPS signal, through the atmosphere to satellites if you will, we’re able to track this device that adheres to the vehicle, and we’re able to track the vehicle, using an online platform,” said Sgt. Andrew Parish, Moraine Police.

Jenkins said Moraine Police officers received training last summer when the department acquired the device.

Sgt. Parish said the gadget allows the department to better use its resources and manpower during a pursuit.

“You’ve probably seen the videos. Historically, high-speed pursuits and you got tens of dozens of police cars chasing a violator. In this case, we’re able to deploy one of our tracking devices and then again, as I mentioned, disengage entirely and maybe have one or two officers tracking that vehicle,” he explained.

Jenkins says deploying the trackers is faster.

It only takes a couple of seconds and accuracy to stick.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



