Vandalia to kick off holiday season with tree-lighting ceremony

VANDALIA — People are gathering in Vandalia for the unveiling of the city’s Christmas tree.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson will be live from the tree-lighting ceremony tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.
- State troopers ID 31-year-old man hit, killed by car in Miamisburg
- Suspected intruder shot by homeowner dies
- Pet crocodile dies after being tossed into snow during fight between brothers
The city will “illuminate the night with the magic of twinkling lights and holiday cheer” at Vandalia Parks & Recreation Department on Stonequarry Road, according to a social media post.
The city posted pictures on its Facebook page back in November of the tree being put in place at the Parks and Recreation Center. It will look a lot different on Sunday night.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to start around 6 p.m.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]