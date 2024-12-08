Vandalia to kick off holiday season with tree-lighting ceremony

VANDALIA — People are gathering in Vandalia for the unveiling of the city’s Christmas tree.

The city will “illuminate the night with the magic of twinkling lights and holiday cheer” at Vandalia Parks & Recreation Department on Stonequarry Road, according to a social media post.

The city posted pictures on its Facebook page back in November of the tree being put in place at the Parks and Recreation Center. It will look a lot different on Sunday night.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to start around 6 p.m.

