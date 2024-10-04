Unusual discovery in Ohio home’s backyard sparks internet speculation, police investigation

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman made an unusual discovery when digging in her backyard that has sparked both internet speculation and a police investigation.

Katie Santry, a Columbus resident, posted a video on TikTok saying she believed her house was haunted after waking up one day to find her laptop broken and other things on her desk misplaced, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

Santry had recently started digging holes in her yard to install a fence, and as she and her husband went digging the other day they noticed something unusual.

“Back here... we dug a hole. There is a rolled-up carpet buried underground that we came across as we were digging this hole,” Santry said in a TikTok video.

From there, TikTok users began to spiral.

“I jokingly on TikTok said maybe the body in the rug is a ghost and broke my computer,” Santry said.

Tens of thousands of people all over the world became invested in Santry’s story and she started to take a closer look.

“So a tree was planted above the rug and its called a Bloodgood, because this was in the hole,” Santry said in a TikTok video.

Santry wanted to fill the hole and move on, but TikTok users said more needed to be done.

“I was just gonna leave and then TikTok was like you need to dig it, up you need to call police, so I did, and when they first came out they really thought nothing of it,” Santry said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police came her Santry’s house on Monday to investigate the rug. Detectives returned to her home on Thursday evening with K-9′s.

“I thought there was maybe like a .005% chance that anything was gonna happen,” Santry said.

Santry streamed some of the investigation on TikTok Thursday afternoon, and more than 100,000 users turned in to watch at times.

She showed the K-9s sniffing through her yard. At one point, Santry watches as the dog sniffs a spot and sits down, she could be heard gasping in the video.

“When they sit that means something though, right?” Santry asked one of the officers investigating. “Usually,” the officer replied.

A second K-9 could also be seen sitting in the same spot later on in the video. It is still unclear what they may discover underground.

“They said that there’s still a chance that this rug just could have blood on it, it doesn’t necessarily mean that there is a body in my backyard,” Santry said in a TikTok.

Police said they have no conclusive findings so far, they held the scene overnight Thursday and returned early Friday to continue the investigation.

