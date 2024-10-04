‘Significant gas leak’ causes evacuations in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A gas leak forced the evacuation of multiple buildings in Xenia Twp. on Friday morning.

The gas leak was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block Fairground Road, near the Greene County Fairgrounds.

One of the employees of one of the impacted buildings had reported hitting a gas line, Lt. Michael Whitby, Xenia Twp. Fire Department.

“It caused a significant gas leak,” Whitby said.

Three buildings were evacuated and Fairground Road was shut down.

The gas was able to be shut off and repairs will be made.

