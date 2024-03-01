Uno Pizzeria closes downtown Dayton location after 25 years

DAYTON — A downtown Dayton restaurant staple for a quarter-century has closed its doors for good.

Uno Pizzeria, located on North Main Street near the Schuester Center, closed after business Thursday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The pizza chain is known for serving Chicago-style deep dish pizzas, among other items.

A reason for the restaurant’s closure wasn’t immediately provided. Calls to representatives of the restaurant by News Center 7 were not immediately returned.

“We are proud to have served so many friends and family. We thank Dayton and the Arts community for all your support over the years,” a restaurant spokesperson said in the social media statement.

An Uno Pizza website does not list any current locations in Ohio. The nearest location to Dayton is Indianapolis, according to the company’s site.

