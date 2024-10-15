University student dies in ‘horrific accident’ after falling 8 stories from roof

KENT, Ohio — A student at Kent State University died Friday after an accident off-campus.

A statement from the school obtained by CBS news affiliate Cleveland-19 confirmed the death of Jayden Brieske, a sophomore at the university.

The accident happened early Thursday morning, according to Kent police.

Brieske and two friends climbed to the roof of the University Inn and were walking around the roof when Brieske fell nearly 8 stories to the ground below, officers said,

Brieske was a general business major from Wisconsin, according to officials.

A GoFundMe raising money to ‘Bring Jayden Home’ says the students died in a horrific accident near the campus.

“After Jayden’s accident, he spent two days in the best trauma hospital Ohio has to offer. Unfortunately, despite all of their life-saving measures and surgeries, Jayden succumbed to his injuries,” the GoFundMe reads.

