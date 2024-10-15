Local

‘Demoralizing;’ Thieves take 100 right shoes from Ohio store, leave the left shoes

By WHIO Staff

100 right shoes stolen from Ohio shoe store (Photo Courtesy of WCPO)

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Shelves in a Cincinnati shoe store are empty after thieves broke in and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, including 100 right shoes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hunter Emigh, owner of Sole Bros 513, got an alert from his security company around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I woke up, rushed over (to the store),” Emigh told our news partners at WCPO. “Ironically, (I) had just missed them by 17 to 19 minutes, roughly. They had just left the shop.”

He said three people were involved in the theft, stealing 50 clothing items, roughly a dozen pairs of shoes, and 100 right shoes.

Emigh said the theft would cost his business roughly $45,000.

“I realized that they took almost every other shoe to a lot of the pairs that were on the wall,” Emigh said. “At that point, you know, it really was just like a demoralizing thing.”

Cincinnati police are investigating the theft. They shared a clip of the surveillance video showing one of the suspects.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read