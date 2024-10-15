Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl in Dayton

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Joyce Richardson was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 13 around noon when she left her home in the 3500 block of Cornell Drive.

She was heading towards Philadelphia Dr and Hillcrest Ave to hang out with friends, according to the police department.

Richardson was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 14 after she missed school.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

The police department said they are concerned for her well-being at this time.

If you have information on Richardson’s whereabouts contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7967 or online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

