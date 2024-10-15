‘Demoralizing;’ Thieves take 100 right shoes from Ohio store

CINCINNATI — Shelves in a Cincinnati shoe store are empty after thieves broke in and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, including 100 right shoes.

Hunter Emigh, owner of Sole Bros 513, got an alert from his security company around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8.

“I woke up, rushed over (to the store),” Emigh told our news partners at WCPO. “Ironically, (I) had just missed them by 17 to 19 minutes, roughly. They had just left the shop.”

He said three people were involved in the theft, stealing 50 clothing items, roughly a dozen pairs of shoes, and 100 right shoes.

Emigh said the theft would cost his business roughly $45,000.

“I realized that they took almost every other shoe to a lot of the pairs that were on the wall,” Emigh said. “At that point, you know, it really was just like a demoralizing thing.”

Cincinnati police are investigating the theft. They shared a clip of the surveillance video showing one of the suspects.

CPD is investigating a burglary that occurred at 528 Reading Rd. on 10/8/24 at approximately 2:00 a.m. If you recognize this individual, please submit a anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or call Det. Bell at 513-352-3518. pic.twitter.com/UJ9nxWh1Ax — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 14, 2024

