University of Dayton says closed campus not possible following large block party, multiple arrests

DAYTON — Several people were arrested after large gatherings and “multiple incidents,” including shots being fired, led to a large police response near the University of Dayton late Sunday night.

The incident occurred during a block party on Kiefaber Street, where things reportedly got out of control, prompting police to clear the streets.

Soon after that, shots were fired on Brown Street.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that a 19-year-old man shot a gun in the air and was later arrested.

Seven other people were arrested for disorderly conduct offenses.

On Tuesday, university officials reiterated “no UD students were arrested” and added that the university did not cite any of them.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson reached out to the university for an on-camera interview. They declined to talk on-camera, but did answer some of her questions through an e-mail.

Robertson asked the university about the white City of Dayton barriers placed around the student neighborhood and if they’re there permanently throughout the year, and if they’re on campus as well.

In an email, a spokesperson for the university said, “The city of Dayton police placed temporary barriers on several city-owned streets in the south student neighborhood Sunday afternoon as a safety measure.”

The university was also asked if there are any new policies in place for students this year regarding the student neighborhood and having large gatherings on campus, as well as if they’ve considered ways to keep non-students off campus and out of student neighborhoods.

The university responded by saying:

"The University has not implemented any new policies or rules specifically for this year. However, we have a longstanding student code of conduct and accompanying community standards all students are required to follow. The UD police department is responsible for addressing behaviors that violate Ohio law and local ordinances, and they can refer – to the University’s conduct system – behaviors that violate the University’s community standards. Students are sent communications at the beginning of each semester with reminders about behavioral expectations, taking care of their living spaces and being responsible members of our community, as well as personal safety.

Because public city streets exist within our student neighborhood, we do not have a closed campus. We work closely and collaboratively with the Dayton police department to plan for significant University and student-led events, manage crowds and address the actions of all individuals in the student neighborhood. Additionally, University leadership is always looking for ways to maintain and improve campus safety."

