UD student’s trip to Rome takes on new meaning after Pope Francis’ death

DAYTON — A University of Dayton student studying abroad in Europe, and currently visiting Rome, said his trip has taken a whole new meaning after arriving in Italy the day after Pope Francis’ death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with UD junior Patrick King about his trip to Rome that he coincidentally planned a month ago. Hear why the timing of his visit takes on a new meaning LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

UD junior Patrick King has spent his spring semester studying abroad just outside of Dublin. He hopped on a virtual call with News Center 7’s John Bedell Tuesday as he sat in a park in Rome.

This was a pre-planned trip to Italy and the timing was purely coincidental, according to King. He arrived in Rome about 24 hours after Pope Francis’ death.

“I’m just shocked at the crazy coincidence of me being here during this time,” King said.

King said saw the Coliseum and the Roman Forums on his way into Rome, but the rest of his trip will look different than originally planned.

“It definitely will change the course of our trip now. This feels a lot bigger because I am a Catholic. A lot more emotions for sure,” King said.

King said he had planned a trip to the Vatican before and still plans to go there although now he hopes to make it there for Pope Francis’ public viewing that starts Wednesday.

“Tomorrow we’re going to go to the Vatican, go and try to see his visitation, maybe see his casket,” King said.

Rome has been ‘significantly more crowded’ following the news of the Pope’s death, according to King.

It’s a Jubilee year for the Catholic church, one that Pope Francis’ himself proclaimed as a year of hope. Due to this celebration, many Catholic tourists were already making pilgrimages to the Vatican. Many more will now travel to Rome to pay their respects to the Pope as well.

“I just want to soak it all in. This is going to be something that I remember for the rest of my life. It’s a generational thing. The coincidence of me being in Rome and Italy at this time is amazing,” King said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group