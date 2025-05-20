UD professor to speak on NATO panel about women, peace and security agenda

DAYTON — Later this week, the city of Dayton will welcome people from across the world for the NATO summit.

University of Dayton professor Dr. Natalie Hudson will speak to lawmakers about improving protections for women and girls across the globe.

Last month, the US Secretary of Defense stated he planned to end the Women, Peace and Security program by next budget.

Hudson hopes her NATO address will keep the conversation about the agenda going.

“NATO, since the early 2000s, has adopted this agenda. It’s a commitment to the inclusion of women and gender perspectives in all the work,” Hudson said.

She will speak to a private panel on behalf of 60 lawmakers about improving protection needs for women and girls globally.

Hudson has studied this agenda for more than 20 years and said a lot has changed since it was introduced 25 years ago.

“Particularly this time, when some of the policy agendas are under question. Particularly my own country here,” she said.

