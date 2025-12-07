UD announces unexpected death of graduate student

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is mourning the expected death of a graduate student.

The university identified the student as 24-year-old Sankeerth Pinumalla, according to a campus-wide email sent by UD President Eric Spina obtained by News Center 7.

Spina said that Pinumalla “died unexpectedly Saturday morning.”

The 24-year-old graduate student was in the mechanical engineering program and lived off-campus.

Spina announced that a memorial for Sankeerth Pinumalla will be set up in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception for those who want to pray or light a candle of remembrance for him.

A prayer gathering is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9, at the Kennedy Union Ballroom at 4:30 p.m.

The university is also offering counseling support in the KU West ballroom on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.

Finals start on Monday at the University of Dayton.

