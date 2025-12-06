Juvenile shot in Dayton neighborhood; Homicide detectives responding to scene

DAYTON — A juvenile was shot in Dayton on Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman.

The shooting was reported along Mary Avenue before 3:30 p.m.

Coleman said homicide detectives are heading to the scene to investigate; however, the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the street.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

