Juvenile shot in Dayton neighborhood; Homicide detectives responding to scene

DAYTON — A juvenile was shot in Dayton on Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman.
The shooting was reported along Mary Avenue before 3:30 p.m.
Coleman said homicide detectives are heading to the scene to investigate; however, the victim’s condition is currently unknown.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the street.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
