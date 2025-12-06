1 hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is heading to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

A male told dispatchers that he was shot; however, he never answered when they tried to call back, according to the supervisor.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

