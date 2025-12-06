Recount certifies winner in Montgomery Co. Municipal Court election

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Judge Brandon Myers has been officially certified as the winner of the Judicial election for the Montgomery County Municipal Court.

This comes after a close election result triggered a recount, according to the court.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections completed the recount on Dec. 3.

The certified votes show that Myers beat Cindi Westwood by 26 votes, according to the court.

“I want to thank the dedicated employees of the Montgomery County Board of Elections for their professionalism and diligence during the recount procedures to ensure every vote was counted accurately,” Myers said. “This race is a testament to the fact that every vote matters, especially in local elections. The recount reaffirms the integrity of our democratic system and the will of the voters. The result is clear and I am deeply honored to continue serving as Judge of the Montgomery County Municipal Court.”

Governor Mike DeWine initially appointed Myers to this position in September following the resignation of Judge James Piergies.

