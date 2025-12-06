1 hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a snowmobile crash in Shelby County on Wednesday night, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the area of State Route 119 and Ailes Road around 7:40 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

While heading to the scene, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies learned the two people were on a creek bank in the northwest corner of a field.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to find the people involved.

However, a nearby homeowner spotted the victims and led deputies to the crash scene, according to the report.

One person was found standing at the bottom of the embankment, and another was found lying next to the snowmobile.

Fire crews used a sled to pull one of the victims out of the ditch, according to the report.

This victim was hospitalized; however, it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

The second person involved refused medical treatment, the report said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group