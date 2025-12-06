Large plume of smoke rises from house, barn fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a fire at a building in Greene County on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at a barn and attached house in the 3000 block of Selma-Jamestown Road after 10 a.m., a Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several firefighters on scene and deputies blocking the roadway.

The Cedarville Township Volunteer Fire Department said there is frequent tanker traffic along Route 42 as they fill up at a hydrant in the area.

The Greene County Engineer said Selma-Jamestown Road between the county line and Gravel Pit Road is closed due to the fire.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

