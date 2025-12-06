Firefighters battling house fire in Germantown neighborhood

GERMANTOWN — Firefighters are battling a house fire in a Germantown neighborhood Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported along S Hillcrest Drive before 2 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene said several fire crews are actively working to extinguish the flames and cut holes in the roof.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to update this story.

