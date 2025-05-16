Truck driver found guilty of lesser charges in I-70 bus crash that left 6 dead

LICKING COUNTY — A semitruck driver charged in the 2023 fatal crash that killed six people, was found guilty on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacob McDonald was found guilty of six amended charges of vehicular homicide, according to our news partners at WBNS.

McDonald was found not guilty of 20 other charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, due to a lack of evidence showing recklessness.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 covered the crash which involved five vehicles, including a Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools.

Preliminary findings from the NTSB found that McDonald did not slow down for the traffic that was slowed due to an earlier crash.

The crash killed three students: John W. Mosely, 18, Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, and Katelyn N. Owens, 15.

As well as three adults — teacher David Kennat and chaperones Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield.

A sentencing date has not yet been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group