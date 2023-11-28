Crash report details Ohio bus crash that killed 6

LICKING COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released its report into the crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month that killed six people, including three Ohio high school students.

The crash, which happened on Nov. 14, involved five vehicles, including a Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools.

The crash happened on I-70 west in Licking County, which is east of Columbus. All five vehicles involved traveling west in the right lane at the time of the crash in the following order from front to back: Volvo semi-trailer, Toyota Highlander, charter bus, Nissan Murano, and Freightliner semi-trailer.

According to troopers, all of the vehicles were heading west in the right lane. The Toyota, Nissan, bus, and Volvo semi all slowed down for traffic. At that point, the Freightliner ran into the back of the Nissan, pushing it into the back of the bus.

The Nissan was then overridden by the Freightliner before the Freightliner hit the back of the bus.

The bus then hit the back of the Toyota and the Toyota hit the Volvo semi. The Toyota then traveled into the left lane, causing the bus to hit the Volvo semi.

The speed limit in that area of the interstate is 70 mph. The crash report only lists the speed of the Volvo semi, which was going around 10 mph.

Troopers noted that the driver of the Freightliner was not under the influence at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The crash killed three students, John W. Mosely, 18, Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, and Katelyn N. Owens, 15; and three adults, Dave Kennat, 56, Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 45.

All three adults were in the Nissan, while the students were on the bus.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. They previously said they expect to release their preliminary report within the coming weeks.

Troopers also release body camera video from the crash, showing them arrive on scene to the crash.

