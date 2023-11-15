3 students, 3 others killed in Ohio crash involving bus; NTSB to give update this afternoon

LICKING COUNTY — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to provide new information on the large crash that killed six people, including three Ohio students Tuesday.

The NTSB has scheduled a media briefing on the multi-vehicle crash for this afternoon at 4 p.m.

The agency arrived in Ohio Tuesday evening to investigate the crash involving five vehicles, including a semi and a charter bus carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools. It happened on westbound I-70 in Licking County.

Three high school students on the bus and three people from one of the passenger vehicles involved in the crash died. The district confirmed Tuesday night that those three people were a teacher in the district and two parent chaperones.

Dr. Derek Varansky, Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools Superintendent, called Tuesday, “a dark day,” for the district and the worst day of his life.

“We are saddened to share that we lost three students in the accident, students who were bright lights full of life, and who lost their lives way too young,” he said. “In addition, a car following the bus, which contained one of our teachers and two parent chaperones were involved in the accident and tragically, all three lost their lives. There are no words for the sheer magnitude of loss and grief felt by all of us.”

The crash remains under investigation, anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (614) 466-2660.

