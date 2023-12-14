Fiery bus crash that killed 6 on I-70 result of semitrailer failing to slow down, report says

LICKING COUNTY — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings from the deadly bus crash on Interstate 70 in Licking County last month that killed six people and injured 18 others.

The crash, which happened on Nov. 14, involved five vehicles, including a Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools.

The crash happened on I-70 West in Licking County, which is east of Columbus. All five vehicles involved traveling west in the right lane at the time of the crash in the following order from front to back: Volvo semitrailer, Toyota Highlander, charter bus, Nissan Murano, and Freightliner semitrailer.

The preliminary findings from the NTSB report indicates that the Freightliner semitrailer did not slow down for the traffic that was slowed due to an earlier crash.

The speed limit in that area of the interstate is 70 mph.

The Freightliner hit the back of the Nissan, driven by teacher David Kennat and carrying chaperones Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield.

The Freightliner overrode the Nissan and hit the back of the charter bus carrying 54 Tusky Valley students and chaperones.

The motorcoach then hit the rear of a Toyota which rotated counterclockwise while traveling forward.

The Toyota then struck the left side of a Volvo semitrailer before coming to rest in the left westbound lane.

As the motorcoach continued traveling forward it also hit the back of the trailer attached to the Volvo semitrailer.

After this collision between the Freightliner and the Nissan, a fire ensued that consumed both vehicles and the back of the motorcoach.

The crash killed three students, John W. Mosely, 18, Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, and Katelyn N. Owens, 15; and all three adults in the Nissan.

The crash remains under investigation by the NTSB.

