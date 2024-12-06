Local

Troy Christmas tree unsalvageable after being blown over by strong winds

By WHIO Staff
Troy Christmas tree blown over The City of Troy's downtown webcam shows the Christmas tree surrounded by caution tape. Courtesy of the City of Troy. (City of Troy)
TROY — The Troy Christmas tree could not be saved after strong winds blew it over.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Troy Christmas tree at Summit Square was blown over by strong winds Wednesday night.

Troy officials said Friday that after examining the condition of the tree, they determined they would have to start looking for a new one.

