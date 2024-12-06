Troy Christmas tree unsalvageable after being blown over by strong winds

TROY — The Troy Christmas tree could not be saved after strong winds blew it over.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Troy Christmas tree at Summit Square was blown over by strong winds Wednesday night.

Troy officials said Friday that after examining the condition of the tree, they determined they would have to start looking for a new one.

