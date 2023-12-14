UPDATE: Plane makes emergency landing in Greene County field

XENIA — UPDATE @ 2:55 p.m.:

Officials on the scene confirmed that the plane made an emergency landing in a field.

No injuries were reported, News Center 7 Taylor Robertson is on the scene and is working to learn how many people were on the plane when it landed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Jasper Township Fire Department are on the scene.

INITIAL COVERAGE:

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are responding to a reported plane crash east of Xenia.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is heading to the scene to learn new details. Catch live updates from the scene on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Troopers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Old U.S. 35 and Balor on reports of a plane crashing in a field.

At this time, only one aircraft was involved and no injuries have been reported. No other preliminary details were available.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

