Former school custodian suing over dismissed sexual assault case in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A former school custodian has filed a lawsuit over a dismissed sexual assault case in Miami County.

Jerry North worked at Milton Union Elementary School but lost his job after a boy told investigators North raped him.

News Center 7 reported in January that a judge dismissed the case after the child admitted to lying.

Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendall said that he had “never witnessed a scenario such as this,” in his 30 years in the prosecutor’s office.

North’s lawsuit named the boy parent’s, the Village of West Milton, several police officers, and a social worker who interviewed the boy, according to court documents filed in the United States District Court in Dayton.

The suit claims they acted, “in willful, reckless, and callous disregard for North’s rights under federal and state law,” court documents said.

The complaint seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages that would be set at trial.

