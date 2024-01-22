Trial dismissed for Milton Union custodian accused of sexually assaulting student

WEST MILTON — The trial has been dismissed for a local custodian who was accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Prosecutors have dismissed the case against Jerry North, who was accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property, due to the alleged victim recanting the allegations, according to a bailiff for Judge Stacy Wall the Miami County Common Pleas Court judge presiding the case.

North’s trial that was scheduled to start Tuesday has been vacated, court documents confirm.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milton-Union school board still says ‘no comment’ after heated exchange with parents at meeting

News Center 7 previously reported that two parents filed a civil lawsuit last month against the superintendent, the board, district employees, and North.

The suit claimed the district did not properly investigate claims that North sexually assaulted their son at Milton-Union Elementary School between August 2019 and May 2021.

The civil case has been transferred to federal court where it is still listed as being open.

In December, a federal judge granted a motion by North’s lawyers to put the civil trial on pause until a decision was made in the criminal case.

News Center 7 has contacted Milton-Union Exempted Village School District, North’s attorney and prosecutors for a comment about the trial dismissal.

We will update this story if we receive a response.





©2024 Cox Media Group