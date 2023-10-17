Milton-Union school board still says ‘no comment’ after heated exchange with parents at meeting

WEST MILTON — Parents did not hold back during a school board meeting in Miami County Monday night.

Parents told the Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools Board of Education they did not like the way it handled accusations made against a former custodian, now accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Some at Monday’s meeting called for Superintendent Brad Ritchey to be put on administrative leave.

This is after two parents filed a civil lawsuit last month against the superintendent, the board, district employees, and Jerry North.

The suit claimed the district did not properly investigate claims that North sexually assaulted their son at Milton-Union Elementary School between August 2019 and May 2021.

In May investigators arrested North on several charges including rape and gross sexual imposition.

Monday night, some parents had questions about the district’s transparency.

“You created a ruckus outside your school by not addressing it early,” one parent said.

“Every single one of you did an injustice to this child as far as we’re concerned,” Kodi Williamson, also a parent said.

Azai Wheeler said the board should be ashamed.

“If I had some kind of suspicion that some kind of sexual assault was going on with my child, no offense to any of you, I would skip right over every single one of you and go straight to law enforcement,” Wheeler said.

Board members repeatedly told the crowd they could not say much.

“There’s a lot of things we would like to say but we can not for legal reasons,” Ben Dehus, a board member said.

Lori Ginn-Parsons, board president, said she had no comment.

Kara Holmes has a child in preschool.

“His safety is all that matters to me. I know no one’s gonna protect my child like I am. But I’d like to think people in the school would have the same wanting to do so,” Holmes said.

As News Center 7 previously reported North’s attorney said the accusations against his client are completely false.

The board did recommend parents speak openly to their children about abuse and assault.





























