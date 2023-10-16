Parents get chance to speak to local school leaders after former custodian alleged of sexual assault

WEST MILTON — Parents will have a chance to speak to local school leaders at a board meeting tonight.

>>Attorney for Milton Union custodian accused of sexually assaulting student speaking out

It comes as parents have been demanding answers after a former Milton Union school custodian is alleged of sexually assaulting a student.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was outside the school last week when parents and students gathered to protest.

The people she spoke with said they wanted to see the superintendent removed because they felt like the school district was not protecting their kids.

They also said they feel like their voices have not been heard by the school board.

>>School district releases statement following Monday night’s emergency Milton-Union board meeting

News Center 7 had crews at the board meeting on Oct. 9 that was held in executive session so the board could not say what they talked about and did not allow parents a chance to speak.

Two days later, the board spent another two hours in executive session.

Robertson says this all comes because of allegations against former custodian Jerry North, who is accused of raping a student in the school bathroom, News Center 7 reported back in May.

>>Parents, students protest Milton-Union Local Schools’ superintendent, school board

Parents continue to show up to the meetings in support of the alleged victim’s parents while hoping to get their questions answered.

“I just want the board to understand that the parents feel like somebody needs to answer for this kid like somebody failed him,” Amy Stevens previously told News Center. “I mean, it was probably more than one person, but he was failed. And they need to feel like something is being done. I just think we really need change.”

>>Parents sue local school district, say no one investigated custodian on claims of sexual assault

Robertson reports there among the items on tonight’s school board agenda is a list of rules on how those who show up should address the board.

It says when it is someone’s turn to address the board, they should raise their hand and wait to be called on by the presiding officer, state their name and address, and refer to the board as a group.

The presiding officer could use their discretion regarding calling on someone to speak more than once. People will have a time limit of three minutes unless the presiding officer grants more time.

>>Milton-Union custodian appears in court for trial date

The rule also says all statements should be directed to the presiding officer; no person should address or question board members individually.

“I have a lot of concerns as of right now,” Kodi Williams said to News Center 7 last week. “Are there other children, as there are more people that haven’t reported that are too scared to come out and say anything?”

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Milton-Union School District custodian accused of sexually assaulting child on school property

Tonight’s meeting will be at the board of education at 6 p.m.

News Center 7 will be at the meeting and provide live updates beginning today at 5 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group