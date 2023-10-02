Milton-Union custodian appears in court for trial date

MIAMI COUNTY — A Milton-Union Elementary School custodian who has been accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property appeared in court today.

>> Judge lowers bond for Milton-Union custodian accused of sexually assaulting student

59-year-old Jerry North was indicted in May on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of intimidation.

The judge scheduled North’s sexual assault trial to start on Nov. 28.

Investigators said North sexually assaulted a child on school property.

>>Milton-Union School District custodian accused of sexually assaulting child on school property

The judge set his bond to $300,000, which had previously been reduced from $800,000.

News Center 7 checked the jail bookings and he is not in jail.

©2023 Cox Media Group