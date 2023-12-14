Man killed, stuffed in toolbox; arrest made after stolen UHaul chase

TROTWOOD — A Trotwood man is facing murder charges in connection to a death investigation News Center 7 first reported on over a year ago.

Nicholas Swisher, 29, was arrested Tuesday evening. The next day, he was charged with murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse, according to documents filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court and obtained by News Center 7 Thursday morning.

The charges are in connection to the death of John Mullins, a man whose remains were found near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue in September 2022.

Days before his body was found, Swisher allegedly lured Mullins to his home on Lensdale Avenue and beat him to death, a Trotwood detective wrote in court documents. He then reportedly put Mullins’ body in a toolbox and “disposed of him in the woods.”

After Mullins’ body was found, police told News Center 7 that there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death.

Swisher is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

