Troopers report over 5,000 distracted driving violations during 6-state crackdown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it addressed over 3,000 distracted driving violations during its six-state distracted driving enforcement.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the initiative began on Monday, April 6, and continued through Monday, April 13.

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The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.

Collectively, the six agencies reported that they addressed 5,519 distracted driving violations in the span of the eight-day initiative, according to a spokesperson.

Ohio Troopers said they addressed 3,794 distracted driver violations.

In Ohio, it is illegal to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device in your hand, lap, or other parts of the body while driving on Ohio roads.

Sending or receiving a text message takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, which is the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field when traveling at 55 mph.

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Cox Media Group