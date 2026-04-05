OSP joins 6-state project to crack down on distracted driving

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement.

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The initiative is set to begin on Monday, April 6, and will continue through Monday, April 13.

The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.

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In Ohio, it is illegal to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device in your hand, lap, or other parts of the body while driving on Ohio roads.

Sending or receiving a text message takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, which is the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field when traveling at 55 mph.

The exact location of the enforcement has not been released.

Motorists are urged to use #677 to report dangerous and impaired drivers, along with drug activity.

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