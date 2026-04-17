Busy exit ramp in Miami County to close during construction

MIAMI COUNTY — An interstate ramp will be closed in Miami County until late summer 2026 due to ongoing construction.

As construction begins for the Interstate 75 State Route 41 interchange, the Ohio Department of Transportation will be closing the ramp, according to a spokesperson.

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According to the original traffic plan, the ramp was to remain open during construction.

During the overnight of April 19, the exit ramp from I-75 North to SR 41 will close due to safety risks for drivers and the construction team.

While the ramp is closed, drivers can detour to I-75 North and County Road 258 (Exit 78) to I-75 South to SR 41.

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