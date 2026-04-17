Police investigating after gunshot wound victim walks into children’s hospital

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Dayton Children’s Hospital with a reported gunshot wound.
Officers were dispatched to the hospital around 12:22 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and where the shooting took place.
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