Police investigating after gunshot wound victim walks into children’s hospital

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Dayton Children’s Hospital with a reported gunshot wound.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital around 12:22 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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No additional information was readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and where the shooting took place.

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