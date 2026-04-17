2 injured after car swerves, hits mailbox, pole, in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured after a Darke County crash on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of State Route 571 just after 9:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash, according to a spokesperson.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a silver Toyota Camry, driven by 62-year-old Barry Head, was traveling northwest on SR 571.

Head was in the process of passing the vehicle in front of them, as another vehicle was traveling in the southeast lane.

He swerved to get back into his lane when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a mailbox and knocking over a utility pole.

Both Head and his passenger, 39-year-old Tara Bailey, were transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries.

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