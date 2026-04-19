United Airlines plane diverted to Pittsburgh due to security threat

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A United Airlines flight from Chicago was diverted to Pittsburgh on Saturday morning for a security concern.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad (ACPD) was called to the Pittsburgh International Airport at 11:47 a.m., according to our sister station WXPI in Pittsburgh.

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United Airlines flight 2092 was traveling from Chicago O’Hare to New York LaGuardia, according to United Airlines.

159 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated from the plane.

ACPD’s EOD team and K9s did a sweep on the plane, passengers, and their luggage, with a negative result.

The FBI Special Agent Bomb Techs and Special Agents assisted in the investigation.

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