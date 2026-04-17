Ohio man accused of threatening to kill Vice President JD Vance faces new charges

TOLEDO — New charges have been filed against a Toledo man who is accused of threatening the life of Vice President JD Vance.

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News Center 7 previously reported that 34-year-old Shannon Mathre was charged by a federal grand jury in February, after threatening to kill Vice President Vance during his visit to Northwest Ohio in January.

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Mathre is now also facing two counts of assault on a corrections officer following an incident that happened in the Lucas County Jail in early April, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

He is accused of kicking a female corrections officer multiple times in the stomach.

In another complaint, Mathre is also accused of kicking a second male corrections officer in the stomach and attempting to strangle him.

The officer was left with “multiple hand prints and scratch marks” on his throat and neck area and required medical assistance, according to court documents.

If Mathre is convicted on these new charges, he could face additional prison time on top of the potential time that he already faces in the federal system.

He is currently in custody in the Lucas County Jail.

Mathre’s arraignment on the news charges is scheduled for April 20.

His next hearing in federal court is scheduled for May 6.

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