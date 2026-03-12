Troopers make dozens of drug arrests in Ohio during multi-state enforcement effort

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and law enforcement agencies from five neighboring states recorded 583 drug arrests and 85 illegal weapons violations during a coordinated three-day enforcement effort.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The initiative focused on removing drugs and illegal weapons from communities across the region, according to the OSHP.

TRENDING STORIES:

The effort was part of the Six-State Trooper Project, a partnership aimed at providing combined law enforcement and intelligence sharing.

Participating agencies included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The multi-state initiative began on Thursday, March 5, and continued through Saturday, March 7, according to the OSHP.

During these three days, law enforcement focused on removing drugs and illegal weapons from communities across the six participating states.

In Ohio, troopers made 46 drug arrests and recorded 17 violations of illegal weapons during the enforcement window.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group