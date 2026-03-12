Man arrested after series of attempted bank frauds in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A New York man is facing charges after a series of attempted bank frauds across Mercer County, according to the Celina Police Department.

Celina police investigated an attempted fraud at the Peoples Bank on W Logan Street on Wednesday.

“During the initial investigation, officers learned that a female suspect, wearing a disguise, attempted to obtain access to a local resident’s bank account by using a stolen identity,” the department said.

Suspect in disguise (Celina Police Department)

A bank employee noticed the suspicious activity and intervened before any funds were stolen.

While Celina police investigated this incident, three additional similar fraud attempts were reported at banks in Mercer County.

“Information gathered during these reports indicated that a male and female suspect were involved, along with the possibility of additional accomplices,” the department said.

The Fort Recovery Police Department received a similar suspicious activity report at the Park National Bank around 4:30 p.m.

Officers got a description of the male suspect and found a subject matching it on foot in the area.

They stopped and detained the man, who was later identified as Robert Candidus, 54, of New York.

“Investigators determined that Candidus had attempted to use the identity of a Celina resident,” the department said.

Fort Recovery Police arrested Candidus for identity fraud.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case, or who may have experienced similar fraudulent activity, is encouraged to contact Detective A.J. Poppe at the Celina Police Department at (419) 586-2345.

