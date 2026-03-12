Man learns punishment for sex offense with child under 10

MIAMISBURG — A man will spend at least nine years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

Michael Wootan was sentenced to a total of nine to 12 years in prison and was designated a Tier II sexual offender.

Wootan pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted rape by force, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Miamisburg police received a report of a possible sex offense involving a child under the age of 10 on May 28, 2025

While investigating, authorities established probable cause and executed a search warrant at 843 Richard Street on June 13.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) and Kettering Regional SWAT assisted Miamisburg police with the search.

