Man learns punishment for sex offense with child under 10

MIAMISBURG — A man will spend at least nine years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.
Michael Wootan was sentenced to a total of nine to 12 years in prison and was designated a Tier II sexual offender.
Wootan pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted rape by force, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Miamisburg police received a report of a possible sex offense involving a child under the age of 10 on May 28, 2025
While investigating, authorities established probable cause and executed a search warrant at 843 Richard Street on June 13.
The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) and Kettering Regional SWAT assisted Miamisburg police with the search.
