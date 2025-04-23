Trial scheduled for man accused of stabbing, killing man with ‘Samurai sword’

GREENVILLE, Darke County — A trial date has been set for a man accused of stabbing another man to death with a “Samurai sword” in Darke County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

48-year-old Matthew McKnight’s jury trial will begin on May 19 and last until May 21, according to Darke County Court of Common Pleas records.

McKnight previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a murder charge in February, court records show.

TRENDING STORIES:

35-year-old Kyle Brown was stabbed outside an apartment in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Greenville around 10 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Brown was flown to a hospital in Dayton, where he later died.

Greenville police found McKnight near the scene and arrested him.

Neighbors previously described the incident as a nightmare because of a simple request for a cigarette.

“I didn’t have any, so he (Brown) went next door and that guy just took some kind of Samurai sword and stabbed him,” Greenville resident Sheila Horne said.

Horne said Brown was experiencing homelessness, and she would spend time with him.

“I’d let him sit with me in the daytime, so he didn’t have to walk around the streets all day, you know, because he lived at the bridge,” Horne said.

Greenville Police Chief Ryan Benge said the men knew each other.

Neighbors claimed McKnight appeared to have mental challenges.

“He pulled a knife on me before because I went over to ask for a cigarette, and I had to run. But he was very mentally ill and he’d sit up all through the night and yell and scream,” Horne said.

McKnight remains booked in the Darke County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]