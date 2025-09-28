Traffic safety office introduces new programs to recruit, train driving school instructors

OHIO — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) recently announced two new programs to recruit and train driving school instructors across the state.

These programs are in response to the new law requiring driver education for new drivers under 21.

The Instructor Development Grant will allow eligible driving schools to become regional training centers, according to an OTSO spokesperson.

These schools will be reimbursed up to $1,500 for each instructor trained.

Additionally, the New Instructor Incentive offers a $1,500 bonus to new Class D driving instructors after they have trained students for three months.

“Safe driving starts with quality education at a young age,” said Emily Davidson, OTSO Director. “The Instructor Development Grant and New Instructor Incentive gives driving schools the tools they need to prepare more instructors, so every new driver has access to the training that will help keep our roads safe for everyone.”

Governor Mike DeWine has also announced scholarships for young drivers from low-income families to enroll in driver training, with $6 million to be awarded to Ohio Educational Service Centers through the “Drive to Succeed” program.

The spokesperson said driving schools interested in the grant must apply by Oct. 31, 2025.

The New Instructor Incentive will be available from Jan. 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, with OTSO dedicating $1 million to these efforts over the coming year.

These initiatives aim to ensure that new drivers receive the necessary education to promote road safety, with the expectation that more instructors will be trained and available to meet the increased demand for driver education.

