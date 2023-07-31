UPDATE: 1 lane reopens on SB I-75 in Dayton after earlier crash; 1 hospitalized

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:15 p.m.:

Dayton police have reopened the left lane of southbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue after an earlier crash that blocked all lanes of the highway for over an hour.

Police reopened the left lane shortly after noon, however the right and center lanes remain blocked, according to Ohio Department of Transportation cameras.

ODOT cameras showed tow trucks on the scene working to remove a semitrailer that was involved in the crash. It was not known how long the lanes were expected to remain blocked.

Road sensors estimate delays are over an hour on southbound I-75.

Dispatch records previously indicated one person was injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately available.

UPDATE @ 11:25 a.m.:

Police continue to block all lanes of southbound I-75 at Stanley Avenue after a crash involving three vehicles sent one person to an area hospital.

The crash was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 just past the Stanley Avenue exit ramp. Dispatch records indicate a total of three vehicles, a car, semitrailer and another vehicle were all involved in the crash.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed the car involved in had damage on the driver’s side. Two other vehicles, including a semitrailer and a flat-bed truck were on the right side of the road after the crash happened.

One person was injured and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by medics, according to dispatch records. The condition of the person injured was not immediately known.

ODOT cameras continue to show police and fire crews blocking all three lanes of southbound I-75 with traffic being diverted off the highway at Stanley Avenue. Heavy travel delays are reported with slow traffic beginning near the Benchwood Road exit which is about three miles behind the crash.

News Center 7 has reached out to a Dayton police spokesperson for additional details about the crash and conditions of those involved.

