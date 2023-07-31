‘Donnie Baker’ death: Ohio police investigating death release statement

HARRISON, Ohio — Police have released a statement about the death of comedian and radio personality Ron Sexton.

>> Previous Coverage: Comedian, radio personality known for ‘Donnie Baker’ role dies in Ohio

Sexton, known to listeners of “The BOB & TOM Show” as “Donnie Baker,” was found deceased in a hotel in Harrison, Ohio on Friday, July 21, according to a spokesperson for the Harrison Police Department. He was 52.

Police and medics were called to respond to the Holiday Inn Express located at 10906 New Haven Road around 2:21 p.m. for a non-breather, the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, officers located Sexton in his hotel room deceased.

>> Police to provide new details after deadly shooting at Kettering gas station

Sexton was set to perform at the Dayton Funny Bone on July 21 and July 22, News Center 7 previously reported.

His death is being investigated by the Harrison Police Department and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who may have information surrounding Sexton’s death is asked to contact the Harrison Police Department at 513-367-3715.

©2023 Cox Media Group