Comedian, radio personality known for ‘Donnie Baker’ role dies in Ohio

DAYTON — Comedian and radio personality Ron Sexton, known to listeners of “The BOB & TOM Show” as “Donnie Baker,” has died.

Sexton’s family announced his death Saturday morning in a post on his official Facebook page.

“It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family,” the post said.

Sexton passed away in Ohio on Friday while on tour with his stand-up comedy show, according to a statement attributed to Tom Griswold on “The BOB & TOM Show” on Twitter.

"We are sad to confirm that Ron Sexton, longtime member of the ensemble cast of "The Bob & Tom Show", died Friday in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show. Ron was known by millions of listeners of "The Bob & Tom Show" for the indelible comedic characters he played… pic.twitter.com/HrB2x7K2ma — The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) July 22, 2023

Sexton was set to perform at the Dayton Funny Bone on July 21 and July 22, according to a post on the comedy club’s Facebook.

A cause of death has not been announced.

