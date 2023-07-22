Local

Comedian, radio personality known for ‘Donnie Baker’ role dies in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

Ron Sexton (Donnie Baker Official Facebook Page)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Comedian and radio personality Ron Sexton, known to listeners of “The BOB & TOM Show” as “Donnie Baker,” has died.

Sexton’s family announced his death Saturday morning in a post on his official Facebook page.

“It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family,” the post said.

Sexton passed away in Ohio on Friday while on tour with his stand-up comedy show, according to a statement attributed to Tom Griswold on “The BOB & TOM Show” on Twitter.

Sexton was set to perform at the Dayton Funny Bone on July 21 and July 22, according to a post on the comedy club’s Facebook.

A cause of death has not been announced.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read