Police to provide new details after deadly shooting at Kettering gas station

KETTERING — Kettering police are expected to provide new details Monday after a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday morning.

The Kettering Police Department announced it will be hosting a news conference at 2 p.m.

Kettering police and medics were dispatched at 6:09 a.m. to the 2300 block of Smithville Road on initial reports of a shooting at the BP gas station, a Kettering Police spokesperson said.

When officers arrived, the victim was dead and the suspect had left the scene.

A person of interest has been detained for questioning, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

The shooting remains under investigation.

